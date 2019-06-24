Carson City class will focus on cyber fraud

What: Free workshop open to the public: How to Protect Yourself From Cyber Fraud

Every week, the staff at DeBug Computer receives reports from community members who have been scammed into giving money to both cyber and telemarketing frauds, some for thousands of dollars, sometimes under the pretense the victim has “won” a prize or money, and simply needs to pay a processing fee. Or a loved one is in danger, and they must transfer money immediately to help them.

It’s so prevalent, Keith Barham, owner of DeBug Computers, is offering a free class to the public from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

“Microsoft, Yahoo, and other companies will not call you to tell you that you have a virus, or offer to clean it up remotely,” Barham said. “It’s just a ploy to get access to your computer, and possibly extort money. There are many variations on these scams. Just remember, if it’s too good to be true or a threat requiring money, it’s most likely a scam.”

Barham said there are definite warning signs of fraud that stand out:

“You must act ‘now’ or the offer won’t be good.”

“You’ve won a ‘free’ gift, vacation, or prize.” But you have to pay for “postage and handling” or other charges.

“You must send money, give a credit card or bank account number, or have a check picked up by courier.” You may hear this before you have had a chance to consider the offer carefully.

“You don’t need to check out the company with anyone.” The callers say you do not need to speak to anyone including your family, lawyer, accountant, local Better Business Bureau, or consumer protection agency.

“You don’t need any written information about the company or their references.”

“You can’t afford to miss this ‘high-profit, no-risk’ offer.”

If you hear these or similar “lines” from a telephone salesperson, just say “no thank you” and hang up the telephone.

Barham said the FBI’s website has numerous resources on how to deal with fraud against seniors, cyber fraud, and telemarketing fraud, as well as how to file a report if you’ve been a victim.

Visit https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-fraud-schemes/seniors for information on common fraud schemes against seniors, or to report any suspicious activity, go to https://www.ic3.gov/complaint/default.aspx.

“Remember, if anyone asks you for money, personal identification or access to your computer, just say ‘no’ and hang up the phone,” Barham said.