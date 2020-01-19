Carson City computer company donates to Gardnerville horse program

A Gardnerville horse program received a $500 check donated by a regional computer company.

DeBug Computer co-owner Debbie Barham presented money raised at the company’s annual Photos with Santa event over the holidays to Barbara Slade, program and equine manager for Between Horses and Humans at the organization’s Gardnerville riding arena.

Barham said this is the seventh year the company, which has locations in Carson City and the Carson Valley, has hosted the event and each year 100 percent of all money raised is donated to a non-profit organization in the community.

“Between Horses and Humans really touched our hearts,” Barham said. “Seeing the children’s confidence in themselves and their relationships with the horses really shows the power of the program in their lives. This is truly a wonderful organization and a wonderful opportunity to make a difference in a child’s life.”

Between Horses and Humans is a non-profit organization teaching leadership through horsemanship to children dealing with difficult life situations and personal challenges.

“All of our activities are offered free to participants,” Slade said. “Through the support of our generous donors we ensure no child is excluded. Every amount donated is used exclusively to operate the program. This donation from DeBug Computer will go toward keeping shoes on our horses. Every penny from the community is appreciated.”

Slade said the program builds leadership and communication skills, and assists participants with social, personal and emotional issues. Activities are offered free to participants.

“We are grateful to Team DeBug and the community who turned out for Photos with Santa to help make this donation happen,” she said. “Our program works because of the generosity of community partners like DeBug, who really help children in our community through some of their toughest days.”

For information about Between Horses and Humans, call 775-309-3879.