Carson City conducting compliance checks on liquor laws

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is conducting compliance checks this weekend to make sure businesses are following liquor laws.

Friday, deputies will be sending minor decoys into local businesses in Carson City that serve alcohol to attempt to purchase alcohol with their real identification.

The department will be focusing on businesses checking identification properly and denying the sale of alcohol to minors.

Officials said a common mistake isn't calculating age correctly when checking. They said servers should remember the person getting alcohol must be born on or before the day of purchase in 1997, making them 21 years old.

Their goal is to have 100 percent compliance and have no alcohol be sold to the decoys. These checks are designed to help keep juveniles safe and businesses in compliance with county and state laws.

"We want our town's youth to remain safe and sober over Cinco De Mayo weekend," said Deputy Jarrod Adams. "Don't let Cinco De Mayo ruin Seis De Mayo."

For information, contact Adams at jadams@carson.org.