Carson City groups participate in Giving Tuesday

Carson City is celebrating the Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3.

The worldwide event started in 2012 sets aside the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to donate online to good causes.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada says donations help it keep the lights on and provide programs and activities.

“One hundred percent of your donation stays in our communities,” said Katie Leao, executive director. “Whether you give a one-time contribution on GivingTuesday, become a monthly donor, or give throughout the end of the year, you know that your generosity is helping local kids become the future leaders of tomorrow.”

To donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs go online to http://bit.ly/2clrtHq.

Another local organization, Muscle Powered, is raising money for Ron Wood Family Resource Center to provide alternative transportation resources.

The Carson City group that promotes bicycling and walking will match up to $2,000 raised.

“All donations will go toward providing alternative transportation to families and foster youth, helping to make Carson City accessible to all of our community members,” reads the donation page.

To donate, visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/givingtuesdaycarson.