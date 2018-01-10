Carson City gym offers wellness fair

With the start of the new year, many people set a resolution to get back to the gym and start a healthy lifestyle. One Carson City gym is giving residents an opportunity to explore local resources to do just that.

The Carson City Silver Strike Crossfit gym is hosting its first Wellness Fair and Open House at the end of the month to provide community members and insight into the variety of health resources in Carson.

"We wanted to do an open house so that people could get to know us," said Jennifer Tinsley, co-owner of Silver Strike. "So you have set your (New Year's goal) and you have been working on it for a couple of weeks, so now when you get stuck of what to do next, you can learn about where to go."

Tinsley and her husband Ryan, along with their two partners, have owned the Silver Strike gym for about three years and they offer an array of Crossfit classes including a women's only class.

"We love fitness and we wanted to give back to the community so we decided to open the gym so all can enjoy the Crossfit style of fitness," Tinsley said.

The fair is all day and free. The day starts with an 8 a.m. rise and shine yoga class, followed by nearly a dozen health and wellness vendors providing resources the rest of the day. Vendors include Reno Running Co., Majored Fitness Lab for body scans, the Greenhouse Project, and Kona Chiropractic.

Recommended Stories For You

The Tinsleys also will have introductory classes for patrons to experience a taste of the Crossfit classes offered at the gym. In addition to the introduction classes, the gym will also offer a 20 percent discount for February for anyone who signs up for the gym that day.

"We are excited to educate people on what our community offers, what we have in resources for health and wellness," Tinsley said. "We want to educate people on what is available because often people look online and instead we will have people here who specialize in that."

Tinsley said the fair is great for all levels of fitness, especially for beginners to get a taste of the health community.

"You get to come and meet other members of the community and connect with local businesses," Tinsley said. "Step outside your regular fitness routine and try something new."

There will also be breakfast and lunch food trucks for all to enjoy as well as a variety of raffles throughout the day.

The fair will be Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Silver Strike Crossfit located at 3260 Centennial Park Drive in Carson City.

For information, visit http://www.silverstrikecrossfit.com.