Carson City Holiday Inn bought for $12.5 million

Carson City's Holiday Inn Express & Suites has a new owner.

NVC Hospitality purchased the North Carson Street property on June 29 for $12.5 million from Carson City Hotel LLC, whose managing member is Jaswinder Dhami.

NVC consists of several partners, including Chester Co, based in Santa Clara, Calif., and his siblings, who also own a Holiday Inn in Austin, Texas.

"We were looking to expand when this franchise agreement came on the market," said Co. "It was just renovated last year and is doing great. He took very good care of it."

The 85-room hotel features an indoor pool and whirlpool, business center, and new fitness center, and provides free Internet service and a hot complimentary breakfast for guests.

Co said the occupancy rate is 70 percent.

Coakley Williams Hotel Management Co., Greenbelt, Md., is currently recruiting a general manager for the property, and will provide sales and marketing, said Elizabeth Taylor, assistant vice president of sales and marketing.

Taylor said she's meeting with various community stakeholders, such as Carson Tahoe Health, which is across the street from the hotel, and Carson City Parks, Recreation, and Open Space, as well as bringing in members of the American Bus Association and the National Tourism Association.

"A lot of people don't know about Carson City," said Co. "We want to market it as a destination."