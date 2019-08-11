Carson City hospital launches ‘text to donate’ service

There’s a new way to donate to Carson City’s hospital.

The Foundation at Carson Tahoe Health announced text-to-donate. Cell phone users can now text “HopeFest” to 44321 to receive a link to a secure donation page.

“Our work for the Cancer Resource Center here at the hospital, our Merriner Cottages and more would not be possible without the generous donations and support from our community,” said Kitty McKay, CTH Foundation director. “We’re hopeful that this new donation option will make it easier, faster and even more convenient to help us spread hope and improve the lives of those we serve every day.”

The new donation option is being launched before HopeFest9 on Aug. 23. The hospital’s annual fundraiser this year features a free concert by Eric Hutchinson & The Believers. Raffle tickets to win a car from Dick Campagni’s Dealership Group or $10,000 in cash are available at the hospital gift shop, Carson Tahoe Health Marketing Office, 775 Fleischmann Way, or the Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. All proceeds go to supporting local cancer patients.

The new text-to-donate feature is available year round. For information, contact Kerry Sutherland at 775-360-6101 or kerry@ksutherlandpr.com.