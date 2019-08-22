Carson City Hyundai owner talks dealership’s future

Carson City Hyundai is getting a makeover.

The car dealership on Carson Street at Koontz Lane changed hands last November, when John Napoleon, dealer/manager, bought it after working in the auto business for 30 years, including as general manager for the country’s biggest Dodge store in Henderson.

“After a couple years in Henderson I started my own consulting practice and met the owners of this dealership,” said Napoleon. “When they said they wanted to sell I asked them if they’d sell it to me.”

Now, Napoleon would like to take better advantage of the five acre property.

“We have plenty of land here. It’s underutilized,” he said.

The dealer hopes to pull his building permits this week and start as soon as possible on the several months-long project.

A car wash is being added to the service area. The showroom interior will be redone to comply with Hyundai’s new marketplace design. And he’s moving his office to a different part of the building in order to lease the space adjacent to the parking lot on Koontz Lane to a national car rental business.

Napoleon had already been busy since taking over nine months ago. He’s been sponsoring local events and organizations, including the Taste of Downtown, Toys for Tots and Carson High School’s cheerleaders and football team. The dealer is also entering a float in the Nevada Day Parade.

The dealership is partnering with Kelly Blue Book so people valuing their cars to sell can come to the Hyundai dealer for Blue Book prices.

“About 80 percent of the time I give people more than the Kelly Blue Book,” said Napoleon.

And two weeks ago he landed a two-year contract with the state of Nevada to supply hybrid cars for its fleets. Hyundai offers hybrid versions of its Ioniq and Sonata four-door sedans. Napoleon said local municipalities can sign on to purchase through the contract as well.

All this is working toward Napoleon’s motto for the business — buying a car is fun, fast and easy, and selling a vehicle is safe and easy.

“We’re trying to be a service organization. We all sell blue Sonatas, you can buy them anywhere, but we provide a great service experience, whether it’s buying or servicing your car,” said Napoleon.