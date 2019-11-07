Carson City Hyundai remodel, concierge program highlights of first year

Carson City Hyundai is marking its first anniversary in the community as of Nov. 1 on South Carson Street.

Dealer John Napoleon happily is capping the year as his showroom renovation nears completion and he’s introduced his new Silver Star concierge program that is the first of its kind in the area.

The dealership on a five-acre property is getting a new car wash, and the showroom is being renovated to coordinate with Hyundai’s bronze color scheme. The lot’s service and sales departments also will be combined to comply with Hyundai’s standards, or its marketplace design.

The changes keep making the brand more visible, he said.

“Hyundai has a great product right now,” Napoleon said Monday. “Hyundai keeps winning a lot of awards. People keep recognizing the product.”

The Silver Star program provides customers a loaner vehicle for a nominal fee when their own car is in need of servicing. The dealership drops off customers a loaner vehicle, takes the car to be serviced in for maintenance and returns it when completed.

“We’re progressive thinkers here,” Napoleon said, adding the program is in its infancy but so far customers have responded well to it. “We’ve taken the inconvenience out of the equation.”

His staff also took time to celebrate their first year in business, with more than 30 enjoying an employee luncheon, Napoleon said.

Napoleon began his career as a certified public accountant in Chicago and has been an automotive dealer for more than 30 years, serving as general manager for some of the largest stores nationwide, he said.

“This opportunity seemed like a really challenging position,” he said. “I like the people in the area, and the area’s growing. This is a perfect area to go into business. We’re only scratching the surface, and I think the business will only continue to grow.”