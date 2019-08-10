Carson City launches new property tax, appraisal software

The Carson City Assessor’s Office launched new property tax and appraisal software.

The software, made by Devnet Inc., automates the appraisal and assessment process and provides a more flexible user interface, according to the Assessor’s office.

“The Assessor’s website has always been one of the highest visited websites in Carson City, and we hope that the general public will like how easy the new website will be to use,” said Dave Dawley, Carson City assessor.

The new software is also used by the city’s Treasurer’s office.

The software replaces a long-used system from Advanced Data Systems, which is no longer supported. Most of the state’s treasurers and assessors used ADS and 12 of the 15 counties contracted with one supplier while Carson City and Douglas and Lyon counties issued a request for proposal. The city considered one vendor but chose Devnet, which is also used by Washoe County. In March, 2018, the Board of Supervisors approved a $674,565 contract with Devnet.

To view the new system, visit http://carsoncitynv.devnetwedge.com/. The site can also be reached by going to carson.org, clicking on the Assessor’s page under Government, and going to Property Information.