Carson City Library’s Diane Baker named Employee of the Quarter

Nominated by nine staff members, Carson City Library department business manager Diane Baker received the Employee of the Quarter award for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Baker, family members and coworkers attended a recognition with library board members and City Manager Nancy Paulson proclaiming “Diane Baker Employee-of-the-Quarter” Thursday with a city proclamation.

“To say I’m overwhelmed by this is an understatement,” Baker said. “I’m honored and extend my sincere thanks to all the dedicated library staff, especially those who nominated me. I truly enjoy being part of the library and working with each of the staff members to achieve our goals for the year. I’m eagerly looking forward to continuing to implement our strategic initiatives in the coming year.”

Baker served as interim director of the library after former director Sena Lloyd took a new position and before Dr. Tod Colegrove came on board as director.