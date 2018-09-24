Carson City medical practice set to expand

RENO — Sierra Nevada Ear, Nose & Throat, owned and operated by Dr. Paul Manoukian and Dr. K. Brian Romaneschi, is expanding with construction of a new building at 1493 Medical Parkway in Carson City.

Financing for the project, valued at $4,675,805 was facilitated by Nevada State Development Corporation, the state's largest SBA 504 loan provider, in partnership with Heritage Bank of Nevada.

Manoukian and Romaneschi have been practicing ear, nose and throat medicine in Carson City, Gardnerville and Fallon for more than 23 years.

"The construction of our new facility represents a major step forward for our medical practice," Manoukian said. "It permits us to grow our operations serving our patients in the Carson City and South Reno area while maintaining our rural locations in Fallon and Gardnerville. An additional benefit is the new building positions the practice closer to Sierra Surgery and Imaging, Carson Tahoe Hospital and providers in the medical campus."

Evan Dickson, president of Nevada State Development Corporation, said: "It's an indication of the health of the Reno-Carson City market that business owners and operators, including those in the medical field, are turning to ground-up construction to obtain precisely the building that fits all of their needs. In the past, the Reno-Carson area stagnated at times with a number of vacancies. Today, this region leads the entire state in ground-up construction numbers."

Sierra Nevada E.N.T. Associates was founded to provide clinical and surgical care of the ear, nose and throat. It provides treatment for sinus and nasal conditions, allergy, head and neck cancers, facial cosmetic surgery, otology and ear surgery, thyroid conditions, voice and throat conditions, and hearing and audiology services. Sierra Nevada Hearing Aid Center is the affiliate office that dispenses hearing instruments.

Recommended Stories For You

The practice is contracted to provide care to individuals with insurance through Hometown Health (Renown Hospital), Prominence (St. Mary's Hospital), Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and various other carriers. It also serves employees of the Nevada state government, hospitals, schools districts and other large employers in the practice's geographical market area. The practice also treats Medicare, Medicaid and Indian Health Services populations in Nevada.

For information on Sierra Nevada Ear, Nose & Throat, visit http://www.sierranevadaent.com.

For information on Sierra Nevada Hearing Aid Center, visit http://www.sierranevadahac.com.

For information on Nevada State Development Corporation, visit http://www.nsdc.com.