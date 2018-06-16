Carson City native joins Allison MacKenzie Law Firm

Jennifer McMenomy joined Allison MacKenzie Law Firm as an associate attorney on May 7.

A Carson City native and former policy analyst for the Nevada State Legislature – State Assembly, McMenomy joins the law firm and will focus her practice on administrative law, government affairs, family law, estate planning, guardianship and probate law.

After graduating from Galena High School, McMenomy received her undergraduate degree in 2010 from the University of Nevada, Reno. Pursuing a law degree, she attended Western State University College of Law in Fullerton, Calif., where she graduated in 2014. After graduation, McMenomy obtained her law licensing in both California (2015) and Nevada (2016). She was also employed as a government and regulatory affairs analyst for a solar energy company and worked as an attorney in the Bay Area before returning to Northern Nevada.

"Allison MacKenzie Law Firm is a prestigious and respected organization led by some of the most professional and well-versed attorneys in the country," McMenomy said. "I was taken in by the firm's commitment to family and the community. I am delighted to return to the area and join such an outstanding firm."

McMenomy was drawn to the legal profession as a youngster when she read To Kill a Mockingbird. She began to explore advocacy through the courts and helping others as a career choice. She's an advocate of civil rights and fair trial proceedings.

McMenomy resides in Reno with her husband and is expecting her first child. She spends her free time running with her four-legged partner named Scout, a German Shepherd, and enjoys time with family, baking and reading. For the past two years, McMenomy also has been a judge for the annual "We the People" competition, an organization promoting civic competence and responsibility among upper elementary and secondary students.

For more information about Allison MacKenzie Law Firm, visit AllisonMacKenzie.com or call 775-687-0202.