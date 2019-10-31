Carson City Nissan dealership to open next week

Car buyers will have a new option in Carson City.

The Nissan dealership on South Carson Street is opening its doors next week.

The business is owned by Chris Russell, who operates three other Nissan dealerships in Idaho and Washington.

“We’re excited to come to Carson City and serve the city with the newest and most state-of-the-art facility,” said Russell.

Russell said he is halfway through hiring about 40 employees to operate the location, which will sell and service Nissan vehicles.

Russell said once he has a team in place he will, like his other dealerships, provide four hours paid time for employees to volunteer in the community.

“We have a plaque on the wall that says ‘You’re not living unless you’re giving,’” he said. “Our duty to give back is part of our secret sauce.”

In his other dealerships, Russell said he has programs called Teacher Feature and Above the Call to honor educators and first responders. His dealerships also give to Toys for Tots and the Make-a-Wish Foundation, he said.

The dealership has been in the works since 2017, when the Board of Supervisors approved an incentive package providing a 30 percent rebate of the dealership’s sales tax up to $3 million as soon as it employs 30 or more full-time employees. The dealership began construction on the $4 million building earlier this year on the four-acre site of the former Craft Market.

The dealership is located at 2750 S. Carson St. Russell said it would be open starting sometime during the first week of November.