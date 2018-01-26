Carson City Nucor plant closing

The American Buildings Co. facility on Conestoga Drive is closing.

The manufacturer of finished steel is owned by Nucor Corp., which is consolidating its production and moving work from its Carson City plant to a facility in Brigham City, Utah.

The closure is occurring over the first quarter and is affecting at least 100 workers here in Carson City.

"We are working with the roughly 100 affected teammates who want to remain with Nucor to find employment opportunities within the company," said Katherine Miller, director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, Nucor, Charlotte, N.C.

Rob Hooper, executive director, Northern Nevada Development Authority, said he expects workers who stay here should be readily able to find work.

"There is so much demand for manufacturing workers, they'll get absorbed," said Hooper.

Recommended Stories For You

He expects the facility, too, to be quickly utilized.

"I don't think we'll have any problem filling the building," Hooper said.

Nucor's Buildings Group manufactures custom-engineered and standard metal buildings and components throughout the United States for all kinds of commercial and industrial customers.

In a release before announcing its fourth quarter 2017 earnings, Nucor said imports continue to negatively affect the U.S. steel industry, although the company said it was encouraged by market conditions heading into 2018.