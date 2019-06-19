Carson City nursing facility wins national award

The Nevada Health Care Association is proud to announce two of its members will receive the bronze “National Quality Award” from the American Health Care Association (AHCA)/National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) during the AHCA/NCAL 70th Annual Convention and Expo in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 15.

The two facilities receiving this national award are Carson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carson City (Covenant Care) and Marquis Care at Centennial Hills, Las Vegas (Marquis Companies).

Both facilities have demonstrated an exemplary model of resident care and a dedication toward a quality environment for their residents. Nevada Health Care Association encourages all long term care facilities to continue their focus on providing quality care for all of their residents.

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program provides a pathway for providers of long term and post-acute care services to journey towards performance excellence. The program is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program. It builds quality by focusing on key management areas such as:

Leadership; Strategy; Customers; Measurement, analysis, and knowledge management; Workforce; Operations; Results.

Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL stated, “The recipients of the Bronze award are making it their mission to deliver quality care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities. This year, we have more Bronze recipients than ever before, and I’m convinced that because of their commitment, our profession will continue to grow stronger and make a national impact.”