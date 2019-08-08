Carson City Realtors offering seminar for veterans Aug. 14

Brian Alexander and Constance Hayden of Realty Executives in Carson City will offer an evening seminar for veterans, “Buying Primary Home, Selling Primary Home,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Carson Plaza Event Center, 209 E. Ninth St., to learn about VA housing and the loans, mortgages, grants, programs and different types of insurance available to them.

Participants will learn about investing in rents, receive information about assumptions, meet lenders at the meeting, learn about the escrow process, receive insights about insurance and learn more about the Federal Housing Administration and grants.

The evening is meant to assist to provide the information to veterans in a centralized location as the mortgage professionals who have this type of information are unable to seek them out.

Realty Executives will invite local businesses to support the event and those who have served in all branches of the military. Food and drinks will be offered as well as door prizes. Donations will be tax deductible.

For more information, call Realty Executives at 775-400-2150 or 775-250-7120.