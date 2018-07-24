Carson City restaurant to hold soft opening Thursday

Downtown Carson City's newest restaurant is holding a soft opening on Thursday.

Gather, owned by local attorney Angela Bullentini Wolf, is opening at 402 S. Carson St., at the corner of Telegraph Street, in the building long known as the Horseshoe Club.

The menu of the fine casual eatery is expected to include burgers, sandwiches, rustic salads, baked eggs du jour, stir-fry du jour, an extensive offering for kids, and spaghetti and meatballs based on the recipe by Ralph Marrone and served at his former restaurant.

Gather's hours, according to its web site will be Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but it was unknown if the soft opening would start with lunch or dinner on Thursday.

The restaurant's web site is gathercc.com.