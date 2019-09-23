Carson City tax practitioner completes National Tax Practice Institute

Ernie Mayhorn, EA, has earned the Fellow designation from the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) for completing the three levels of the National Tax Practice Institute (NTPI).

This achievement demonstrates Mayhorn’s dedication to protecting taxpayer rights and attests to his expertise in Federal Tax Law.

NTPI Fellows have completed a demanding three-part curriculum that has uniquely prepared them to effectively represent their clients before all administrative levels of the IRS. Having successfully completed coursework covering all variances of examinations, audits, collections and appeals, and having studied best practices and role-playing, Fellows know the entire process from both the client and IRS perspective. While earning the EA license denotes competence and the right to represent taxpayers, Fellows have made the commitment to a higher level of knowledge and excellence which further sets them apart. The course, open only to enrolled agents, CPAs and tax attorneys, was developed to prepare licensed representatives to protect their clients’ rights by disseminating the most recent information about IRS laws and procedures critical to representation.

Enrolled agents (EAs) are a diverse group of independent, federally-authorized tax practitioners who have demonstrated a high level of technical competence in tax and are licensed to practice by the Internal Revenue Service. The only federally-authorized tax practitioners with unlimited rights of representation before the IRS, EAs advise and represent taxpayers who are being examined by IRS, are unable to pay taxes or are trying to avoid or recover penalties. EAs also prepare tax returns for individuals, partnerships, corporations, estates, trusts and any other entities with tax-reporting requirements. Unlike tax attorneys and CPAs, who may or may not choose to specialize in taxation, all EAs specialize in taxation and are required by the federal government to maintain their professional skills with continuing professional education. Enrolled agents are “America’s Tax Experts!”

Mayhorn is a member of the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) and the Nevada & California Societies of Enrolled Agents.