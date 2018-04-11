Carson City Toyota donates $10,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs

The Carson City Toyota Community Cares campaign celebrated a quarter century of giving to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada with a $10,000 check. Since 1993, Carson City Toyota has matched community donations totaling thousands of dollars. Altogether, the Campagni Auto Group, along with matching support from the community, has provided the Clubs with nearly $250,000 in operating funds over the past 25 years.

The campaign ran from January through the end of March. Dana Whaley, Carson City Toyota general manager, presented the check to Katie Leao, executive director for the Club, and Roxanne Spring, president of the Clubs' board of directors, on behalf of the Campagni family.

In observance of the Clubs' 25th anniversary celebration this year, BGCWN kicked off its $25 for 25 donor drive, which was included in the Campagni matching funds.

"Mr. Campagni has been involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada since the very beginning, serving as one of the first board members when the Club first opened in 1993," Whaley said. "He recognized how important it was to have a safe place for the kids of our community to go after school that kept them active and off the streets. Today's youth needs the Club just as much now, if not more, and he's proud to continue supporting the Club and its programming through the annual match campaign."

To donate, go to http://www.bgcwn.org/donate.