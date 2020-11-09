Carson City Toyota presents Richards Crossing donation to support residents

Carson City Toyota has presented Richards Crossing, a Nevada Rural Housing Authority affordable housing property, a $1,000 donation to help provide residents household items.

“As much as we’ve been fortunate to give back to this community, we are still always learning about the many great resources and nonprofits here we aren’t even aware of,” said Carson City Toyota General Manager Jeff Campagni. “Richards Crossing came up in a conversation, so we reached out and asked if they could use some new supplies. We are always proud to support the diverse needs of this community and our neighbors.”

Richards Crossing, located at 430 Jeanell Drive, features 39 single-family units for homeless and extremely low-income individuals. Eight units are reserved for chronically homeless veterans and receive rental assistance from the U.S. Veterans Administration, while the other 31 units will receive Section 8 project-based rental assistance. Through its innovative approach of also providing support services, Richards Crossing helps residents move toward self-sufficiency.

After touring Richards Crossing and learning about its mission first hand, Campagni volunteered to match the donation made by Toyota, adding another $1,000 personally.

“When we heard about their goals for the upcoming holiday season for the residents, it was clear how hard everyone works there to ensure it feels like a ‘home’ and a safe place for a fresh start. This will hopefully help them be able to provide some of those resources for their residents.”

Since 1985, Carson City Toyota owners Dick and Mary Campagni have been committed to giving back to the community – for every car sold, a percentage always goes right back into the Northern Nevada community.

For information about NRHA’s affordable communities, visit NVRural.org/properties.