Carson City’s Adele’s to close Mondays and Tuesdays

Starting next week, Café at Adele's will be closed both Mondays and Tuesdays.

"After 40 years of working 6 days a week and too many hours to count, I have decided to close Cafe @ Adeles on Monday & Tuesdays. My Body & Soul thanks all for you for your understanding," Charlie Abowd, owner, wrote on Facebook.

Abowd has plans to retire after celebrating the restaurant's 40th anniversary this year and the 154 year-old house where the eatery is located is now for sale.

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., at 1112 N. Carson St.