Carson City’s Ryan Russell named to list of top ranked family law attorneys

Carson City attorney Ryan Russell was among several Nevadan family law attorneys recently named by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys on its list of nationally-ranked family law attorneys. The NAFLA recognizes the top family law attorneys in each state with the intent of helping consumers select well-qualified professionals when legal representation is needed.

Candidates must be licensed, in good standing with their local bar association and nominated by either a licensed practicing attorney or one of the in-house staff researchers. In addition, each attorney must have achieved meaningful professional recognition and earned the respect of their clients and peers.

In the final stage of the NAFLA’s four-step selection process, NAFLA’s processing committee selects a portion of the nominated attorneys to advance to the final selection stage, reviews the finalists and selects the official award recipients from each state. The rankings are independent and free from commercial influence.

Other Nevadans included on the list are Bradley J. Hofland, Las Vegas; Edward L. Kainen, Las Vegas; James J. Jimmerson, Las Vegas; Kathleen T. Breckenridge, Reno; Kelli Anne Viloria, Reno; Kurt R. Bonds, Las Vegas; Nadia Catarata Jurani, Las Vegas; Rachel M. Jacobson, Henderson; and Stacey F. Herhusky, Incline Village.