Carson City’s Shoe Tree Brewing Co. takes home two Bronze Medals at U.S Open Beer Championship

Taste of Downtown tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 26th annual Taste of Downtown to be held July 20. The event benefits Advocates to End Domestic Violence, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary and begins at 5:30 p.m.

Taste of Downtown has been voted Carson City’s Best Annual Event for the last 10 years. Nearly 40 restaurants will set up on several downtown city blocks and there will be live music throughout. The newest addition to the event, Taste a Little More, has been such a hit the last couple of years it’s being brought back again this year, with Total Wine and More and Alibi Brewing. Taste a Little More will be held at the Adams Hub building, 111 W. Proctor St.

The following bands so far are confirmed for the event: Margarat’s Funk Band, Southbound Train, The Lost Reverends, Tahoe Dance Band.

More than 180 volunteers are needed to help with this year’s event. Volunteers work with a partner during one to two shifts to count how many tasters go through each line and then enjoy the event on another shift. Those interested in volunteering can contact Traci by June 21 at 883-7654 or saracoord@aedv.org.

To purchase tickets and for information visit https://www.tasteofdowntowncarson.com. Tickets cost $45 and $50 the day of the event. An additional ticket is needed for Taste a Little More.

Tickets purchased before the day of the event can be picked up across from the State Capitol Building after 11 a.m. on July 20.