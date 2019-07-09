Carson City’s Shoe Tree Brewing Co. takes home two Bronze Medals at U.S Open Beer Championship
Taste of Downtown tickets on sale
Tickets are now on sale for the 26th annual Taste of Downtown to be held July 20. The event benefits Advocates to End Domestic Violence, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary and begins at 5:30 p.m.
Taste of Downtown has been voted Carson City’s Best Annual Event for the last 10 years. Nearly 40 restaurants will set up on several downtown city blocks and there will be live music throughout. The newest addition to the event, Taste a Little More, has been such a hit the last couple of years it’s being brought back again this year, with Total Wine and More and Alibi Brewing. Taste a Little More will be held at the Adams Hub building, 111 W. Proctor St.
The following bands so far are confirmed for the event: Margarat’s Funk Band, Southbound Train, The Lost Reverends, Tahoe Dance Band.
More than 180 volunteers are needed to help with this year’s event. Volunteers work with a partner during one to two shifts to count how many tasters go through each line and then enjoy the event on another shift. Those interested in volunteering can contact Traci by June 21 at 883-7654 or saracoord@aedv.org.
To purchase tickets and for information visit https://www.tasteofdowntowncarson.com. Tickets cost $45 and $50 the day of the event. An additional ticket is needed for Taste a Little More.
Tickets purchased before the day of the event can be picked up across from the State Capitol Building after 11 a.m. on July 20.
Shoe Tree Brewing Co. won two Bronze Medals at the U.S Open Beer Championship held in Oxford, Ohio.
Breweries from all over the world submitted more than 7,000 beers representing more than 130 different styles for the 2019 U.S. Open Beer Championship. The competition is the only one to include beers from professional breweries and award-winning home-brewers, with judges from England, Canada and the United States.
Shoe Tree Brewing Co. took home Bronze medals for their Rice Street Lager in the American Lager/Pilsner category and Muscle Power Pale Ale in the American Strong Pale Ale category.
Rice Street Lager is a classic American lager brewed to be clean and crisp, and Muscle Power Pale Ale is a Pale Ale featuring notes of citrus and melon.
Shoe Tree Brewing Co. is a 7 barrel Micro Brewery, located at 1496 Old Hot Springs Road, that specializes in a wide variety of beers including both unique and traditional brews.
“It’s a honor to win these medals, we strive to provide world class beer for our community and it feels great to have that effort recognized.” said Jeff Young, Brew Master, Owner at Shoe Tree Brewing Co.
Judging in the U.S. Open Beer Championships is blind; the judges know only the categories, but they do not know what beers they are tasting. The final round of judging was held at the Grandfather’s Barn in Oxford, Ohio.
For more info on the U.S. Open Beer Championships visit usopenbeer.com. For more on Shoe Tree Brewing Co. visit Shoetreebrewing.com
Shoe Tree will be participating in the annual Taste of Downtown on July 20.