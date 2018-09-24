Shoe Tree Brewing wins bronze at beer festival

Shoe Tree Brewing Co. received a bronze medal at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival competition. Presented by the Brewers Association, GABF is the largest commercial beer competition in the world and recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States. The top three winners in the competition's 102 beer-style categories were announced Sept. 22 at the Great American Beer Festival awards ceremony held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

Shoe Tree Brewing Co. was recognized in the American-Style Sour Ale beer-style category for its Wicked Shifty, a Sour New England IPA. Wicked Shifty, is a cloudy pale beer that's kettle soured to give a tart refreshing flavor. New England IPAs are known for their major hop flavor and aroma without too much bitterness.

Shoe Tree took it a step further and soured it to add another layer of complexity. Shoe Tree Brewing Co. is a seven-barrel Micro Brewery located in Carson City that specializes in a wide variety of beers including both unique and traditional brews.

"It has always been our goal to prove that world class beer can be brewed in Carson City, Nevada and it is a great honor to win this award for our hometown," said Jeff Young, Brew Master/Owner at Shoe Tree Brewing Co.

The 2018 GABF competition winners were selected by an international panel of 293 expert judges from 8,496 entries, received from 2,404 U.S. breweries, plus 101 Pro-Am and 49 Collaboration entries.

"The 32nd edition of the GABF competition yielded a remarkable turnout of the country's most exemplary beers," said Chris Swersey, competition manager, Great American Beer Festival. "I'm continuously impressed by contenders' talent and passion and would like to extend congratulations to this year's winners for their excellence in brewing."

For GABF competition information, including the 2018 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.