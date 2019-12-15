Carson City’s SlotWorld gives $15,000 to Holiday with a Hero

The holidays may be a bit brighter for some Carson City families thanks to a substantial donation from a local business.

SlotWorld donated $15,000 to Holiday with a Hero, which pairs children in need with law enforcement officials and first responders for a $100 shopping spree at WalMart.

The donation came as part of the third annual Feast with a Hero, where uniformed heroes served meals at the restaurant. All proceeds from the day went to Holiday with a Hero.

“We are excited to help out the kids in our community so they can enjoy a little Christmas spirit,” said Joey Whitacre, SlotWorld’s director of marketing. “We appreciate all the effort that goes into this event.”

Organizers said the donation will go a long way to making the shopping experience a success.

“We rely 100 percent on donations and fundraising events,” said Jason Danen, battalion chief for the Carson City Fire Department. “With approximately 300 kids we’re shopping for, it costs about $30,000 to put this program on.”

The shopping day is scheduled for Wednesday. Danen said the volunteers look forward to it each year.

“It’s the most rewarding thing they get to do,” he said. “Things we take for granted, these kids definitely don’t take for granted.”

Holiday with a Hero started 16 years ago as an event with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Other agencies, including the Carson City Fire Department, joined forces six years ago.

Danen said it is a way for first responders and children to create a positive relationship.

“Often, we see these kids on their worst day, as a part of some tragedy,” he said. “When we take them shopping, we get to see them on a day that’s a highlight. It’s a really good experience.”