Carson Mall businesses expanding

When: Monday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday-Wednesday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If You Go

A couple of tenants inside the Carson Mall are expanding.

Ogres Holm Pottery is celebrating its move with a grand re-opening party, including refreshments, raffles, and demonstrations, on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

The pottery business, which provides classes, equipment, studio space, and retail shelves for members, moved down the hall inside the mall, doubling its store to 2,900 square feet.

"We got a lot bigger than we were expecting. We've had a good response from the community," said Luke Lamont, store manager. "We hit our three-year goal in about a year and a half."

The store features 10 pottery wheels, including one that's handicap accessible, and two kilns, as well as work tables and storage and a retail area in the front.

"We're working on a third kiln," said Lamont.

Membership is $60 per month.

Ogres Holm former space won't be vacant for long.

Bella Vita Bistro & Catering is soon taking over the store which is adjacent to its existing restaurant.

Bella Vita plans to divide the new space into a private dining room for up to 50 customers in front, a retail space in the middle, and a prep area for its catering business in the back.

"We get a lot of requests for private parties," said Lori Baxter, owner. "And I do five farmers' markets a week and people keep asking where else they can buy our goodies."

Those goodies include homemade potato chips, dips, and aioli sauce.

The existing restaurant will remain the same, said Baxter, and she hopes to use the new space for parties, sales, and prep in a month.

Bella Vita's made a few changes already.

"We have live music on Fridays on the patio," said Baxter. "And we added our sandwiches and salads back to our brunch menu. We took them off and people were kind of bummed so we added them back."