Carson Nugget holding job fair this week

The Carson Nugget will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

All levels of experience are invited to attend the event which will take place in the Sierra Room on the main floor of the casino on North Carson Street. The following positions are available:

Assistant Executive Chef (Full Time); Banquet Server/Bartender (On Call); Bar Back (Part Time); Barista (Part Time); Bartender (Part Time); Cocktail Server (Part Time).

Craps Dealer (Full Time); Drop/Count Team Member (Full Time); Food Dept Host Cashier (Part Time); Gift Shop Associate – (Part Time); Guest Service Cashier – (Full Time); Hotel Housekeeper (Full Time); Keno Runner/Writer (Part Time); Line Cook – (Full Time).

Poker Dealer (On-Call Part Time); Poker Dealer/Supervisor (Full Time); Porter (Internal Maintenance) Full Time; Porter (Internal Maintenance) Part Time; Security (Full Time).

Slot Attendant (Full Time); Slot Mechanic (Full Time); Slot Route Technician (Part Time); Table Games Dealer (Part Time); Table Games Supervisor (Full Time); Valet Parking Attendant (Part Time).