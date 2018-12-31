Carson Tahoe Breast Center honored by National Cancer Institute

Carson Tahoe Health (CTH) and the Carson Tahoe Breast Center have recently been recognized by the National Cancer Institute for Outstanding Contributions in Oncology Research.

The award comes on the heels of a prestigious clinical trial, the Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial (TMIST), for which recruitment began in August 2017. Led by Dr. Kinsey Pillsbury, Medical Director at Carson Tahoe Breast Center, this innovative program was one of just 131 trials worldwide and the only in Nevada.

The Carson Tahoe Breast Center was recognized for having the second most number of patients enrolled in the successful trial.

"Carson Tahoe was not only honored to participate in the Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial, but also excited to have the opportunity to further dedicate ourselves to empowering women to take charge of their health," Pillsbury said. "Our team did an amazing job of encouraging our community to utilize advanced technology to detect cancer in the earliest possible stages, which is critical in supporting optimal outcomes."

In cooperation with the Nevada Cancer Research Foundation and The National Cancer Institute, Carson Tahoe Breast Center has already enrolled more than 200 healthy women ages 45 to 74, who are planning to get routine mammograms, to participate in the clinical trial. By taking part in TMIST, the 165,000 registered participants will provide essential insight that will help researchers learn how to most effectively screen women for breast cancer and help them make informed decisions about the various screening opportunities available on their individual needs.

"Through participating in clinical trials, we are also contributing to the latest healthcare advancements and bringing them to our community's doorstep," said Michelle Joy, Chief Operating Officer.

For more information on the Carson Tahoe Breast Center, the TMIST (which is still accepting new patients), please contact Erin Meyering at (775) 445-5164 or erin.meyering@carsontahoe.org.