Carson Tahoe Health unveils redesigned website

Carson Tahoe Health is proud to announce the completion of a total website redesign. The new website focuses on delivering a better online consumer experience while allowing access to the site on any electronic device; computer, mobile phone, or tablet.

In keeping with the Carson Tahoe Health mission: to enhance the health and well-being of the communities served, the new responsive website assists users in easily finding information online through appropriate resources and intuitive navigation.

The mobile-friendly site continues to offer user favorites, like patient testimonials and an updated provider and location directory. In addition, many new elements have been added to improve the site, including; more videos and photos, an interactive calendar, and an alert that displays vital community messages, as needed. Another handy feature directs community members to recommended blog posts, based on their searches and interest.

"Carson Tahoe Health wants to ensure our community is a healthy place to live, work, and thrive," said Erin Meyering, communications specialist at Carson Tahoe Health. "The new website showcases this goal by highlighting its comprehensive wellness services while reinforcing our commitment to empower people to take charge of their health."

You can view the new website by visiting http://www.carsontahoe.com/.