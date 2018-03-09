Carson Tahoe Minden Medical Center renovation to be unveiled

Carson Tahoe Health has announced phase 1 of the Minden Medical Center remodel is on schedule to be completed by March 26. This part of the expansion project includes central access through a new south end entrance allowing easier navigation of Emergent Care, Lab, and Imaging services for patients in Douglas County.

Phase 2, beginning as soon as phase 1 is complete, is slated to be finished by mid-August and will focus on relocating and expanding the current lab area. Once that's done, the existing imaging area will get a well-deserved facelift. These upgrades, designed to foster the best possible healthcare experiences, will provide greater convenience, streamlined processes, and enhanced interior areas for added comfort.

Stemming from Carson Tahoe's dedication to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across the region, key components of the MMC renovation include:

• Fully modernized Emergent Care center, featuring a beautiful contemporary setting, nature-inspired décor, and ample space to accommodate future growth

• An all-new, welcoming entrance for both Emergent Care and Outpatient Services, now located on the south end of the building (the old public entrance, located on the west side, will be permanently closed. However the ambulance entrance will remain the same).

• A designated triage area for Emergent Care, which allows for more efficient processes in managing patient flow and expediting treatment

Recommended Stories For You

• Updated clinical space throughout the Emergent Care with the addition of two new exam rooms

• Newly established centralized registration area, including spacious waiting room, new furniture and a vibrant atmosphere that supports patients' privacy and peace of mind

• Expansion and relocation of lab services

• Remodel of Medical Imaging area including new paint and flooring

"At Carson Tahoe, we are committed to providing our community with easy access to vital healthcare services in a tranquil, comfortable, healing environment," said Michelle Joy, Chief Operating Officer at Carson Tahoe Health. "The MMC upgrade, part of our 10-year Master Campus Plan developed earlier last year, incorporates a forward-thinking, dynamic model of care, one that will benefit patients in Carson Valley for generations to come."

To learn more about services offered at Carson Tahoe Minden Medical Center, located at 925 Ironwood Drive in Minden, visit http://bit.ly/2DdChVq.