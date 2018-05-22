Chicago-flavor restaurant coming to Carson City

Eat everything.

That's the translation of Mangia Tutto, the name of a pizzeria and restaurant coming soon to downtown Carson City.

The new eatery, owned and operated by Chicago native Richard Bragiel, is set to open in July inside the former D'Vine Wine building at the corner of Stewart and Musser streets.

"I love the location, I love the building," said Bragiel, who moved to Carson City three years ago with his wife, Catherine, a retired Chicago police detective who now works for the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

Bragiel has operated restaurants in Las Vegas and Chicago, and plans to bring to Mangia Tutto some famous Chicago fare — deep dish pizza.

The restaurant menu will also feature thin crust pizza, soups, salads, sandwiches, calzones, and pasta entrees including funghi e penne, shrimp gratinato, and chicken San Remo.

"The sauces will be from scratch and the recipes are all unique," said Bragiel.

He plans to open at 11 a.m. daily for lunch and close after dinner.

Bragiel is now renovating the 2,700 square foot building, adding a full commercial kitchen, and booth and tables to seat about 80. The restaurant will include a full-service bar.

Bartosz Construction Inc., Carson City, is the construction contractor on the project.

Bragiel is now hiring for all positions.

A job application as well as the restaurant's menu can be found at its web site, mangiatuttopizzeria.com.