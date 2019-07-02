Chick-Fil-A could open in south Carson City in 2020

Chick-Fil-A could open in south Carson City in February 2020, according to a notice from NAI Alliance, the commercial real estate broker for the building where the fast food restaurant is planned.

The company announced the potential opening date in a Friday e-blast, with “February 2020” in the subject line, though the body of the email indicated the restaurant will open “the 1st quarter of 2020.”

The broker’s brochure also lists available space in one of three separate buildings at the Appion Way and Cochise Street retail center.

NAI Alliance lists 1,200 square feet to 6,000 square feet available for one or more tenants at $36 per square foot annually, triple net. A triple net lease is a commercial agreement in which the tenant agrees to pay rent, in addition to the net amount of the landlord’s real estate taxes, building insurance and common area maintenance expenses.

The available space is in the center building, located between a 2,200 square-foot building with drive-thru on the east end of the property (where a still-to-be-named eatery is planned) and the Chick-Fil-A, a 2,000 square-foot building, on the west end.

The 2.5-acre retail site is being developed by C.W. Clark, Inc., a San Diego-based commercial real estate developer.