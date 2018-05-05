Click Bond names treasurer and chief financial officer

Click Bond, Inc. announced Brandon Perlich has joined the company as treasurer and chief financial officer effective April 9.

Perlich's background in financial leadership includes extensive experience in lean manufacturing practices, budgeting, cost accounting, pricing strategy, inventory analysis and valuation, financial planning, profitability analysis, as well as mergers and acquisitions in the transportation, energy, and aerospace industries.

Perlich has demonstrated leadership in process evaluation and modernization, strategic planning, P&L responsibility, lean practices, and business management.

"Brandon Perlich is a proven pioneer in financial and people leadership. He's demonstrated remarkable results helping companies achieve long-term profitability and sustainable growth. Under Brandon's leadership, Click Bond's finance and accounting teams will continue to ensure that the company's overall financial health remains strong. Brandon's strategic approach will reinforce our focus on the long term in service of enhancing our customers' competitiveness and employing over 400 people in the design and manufacture of advanced fastening systems," said Click Bond President and CEO Karl Hutter.

Perlich joins Click Bond from TriMas Aerospace, where he recently served as Division Finance Officer. Prior to that he served as P&L Finance Manager for GE Motors. He also served in multiple analytical, financial management, and leadership roles at GE Motors and GE Lighting.

"I am thrilled to join Click Bond, a dynamic company with a rich history of innovation in the aerospace fastener industry. I believe Click Bond is pioneering advanced solutions for the future and I look forward to using my skillset to maintain and enhance the financial position of the company," said Perlich.

Perlich holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Indiana University, as well as a MBA from LeTourneau University.