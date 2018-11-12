Coldwell Banker Select Property Management Division merges with Carson Properties

The Select Group has announce the joined forces of two longterm established companies, each recognized as a premier professional property management company on their own. Coldwell Banker Select Property Management Resort and Property Management, with 16 offices in Northern California and Northern Nevada, has merged with Carson Properties, Inc., a longstanding Nevada Commercial Management and Sales firm. They have joined forces to provide a variety of services to building owners, landlords, and tenants underneath one company. The linking of these companies increases their commercial management portfolio to 700,000-plus square feet of office, retail and light industrial space coupled with their extensive single family and multifamily residential portfolio. Commercial and residential investment real estate owners working with professionals can tailor a management program suited to their needs. Their services include full-service property management; property evaluation; leasing/landlord and tenant representation; tenant screening and selection; rent collection; full or partial accounting services; CAM reconciliation and collection; owner and tenant portals with real time access; 24/7 emergency response; and construction oversight.