Coldwell Banker welcomes three agents

Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate in Carson City would like to welcome three of its newest agents.

Originally from East Texas, Allison Cotton and her husband eloped in Reno in 2017 and then fell in love with Carson City and the community. Cotton and her husband have five beautiful children and found a church home at Redemption Church. Cotton says, "I love meeting new people and being a help in any way possible. I am greatly looking forward to the important role of Realtor in our area."

Marc Sabella moved to Carson City from Las Vegas licensed as a broker salesperson in Nevada. Sabella graduated from California State University Northridge with a bachelor's in accounting. He has been a licensed certified public accountant in California for more than 25 years. His mission is to provide first class real estate and financial services to the Northern Nevada communities. Sabella said, "I tackle challenges with valiant determination for success. I look forward to continual growth in real estate and making positive differences for the communities in which I live and serve."

Stephanie Navarro used her negative experience purchasing her first home to become a Realtor. She manages two insurance offices at Capital Insurance in Reno and Carson City as well as a tax preparation business in those locations. She has been a licensed insurance agent since 2008 in property, casualty, life and health. Navarro speaks English and Spanish and can represent clients who speak either language. She said, "I can't wait to help you with residential purchases and sales. I want to help my clients achieve their dreams of home ownership. With Coldwell Banker Select's widely recognized brand, latest tools, and technology, I have access to make your transaction clear and simple."

Select Group of Real Estate Companies began in 1980 when Daniel Jacuzzi purchased his first office in Yuba City, Calif. Today, the organization is home to seven companies with more than 33 offices throughout Northern California, Lake Tahoe and Northern Nevada. Throughout the past three decades, the Select Group has consistently grown, even during industry downturns by adhering to a simple commitment. We always put our clients' interests first. The Select Group consistently achieves the honor of being named one of the "Top 100" Real Estate Companies in the United States.

Cotton, Sabella and Navarro can be reached at Coldwell Banker Select, Carson City at 123 W. Second St., 775-883-8500.