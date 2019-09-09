CORE Construction announces new vice president, celebrates new developments

Nevada-based contracting firm CORE Construction has announced the promotion of Travis Coombs to vice president of its Northern Nevada operations. Since entering the construction industry in 2001, he has established relationships with design partners, building partners and clients. Coombs joined CORE in 2013 and has served in several departments. In his new role, he will lead business strategy and development for Northern Nevada.

Alongside Coombs’ promotion, director of Pre-Construction Michael Keller relocated from CORE Construction’s Las Vegas office to Reno earlier this year to support the firm’s strategic vision for the future and expand its influence in Northern Nevada.

Keller previously served as an owners representative and construction/program manager for public sector clients.

CORE Construction also leads the development of the Pennington College of Engineering Building at the University of Nevada, Reno and a new Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles location in south Reno. Other building projects across Northern Nevada include the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, UNR’s Pennington Student Achievement Center and Great Basin Residence Hall, Starbucks’ largest global distribution center, Sky Ranch Middle School and Desert Skies Middle School.