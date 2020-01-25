Data Privacy Day on Jan. 28: Five tips to keep your data private

Data Privacy Day takes place on Jan. 28 and there is never a better time than the present when it comes to protecting your personal data. These five tips below will help you form a solid foundation and safeguard your data.

Create strong passwords and change them often

Having a complex password can make a world of difference when it comes to online security and data protection. Most sources advise integrating capital letters, symbols, and numbers into your passwords. You should also create long passwords that include nonsense phrases and avoid using personal information such as important dates, addresses, children’s or pet’s names.

Use passwords to secure your computer, phone, and tablet

Passwords aren’t just crucial for protecting your data online. You should have passwords or passcodes on all your devices, even if you use alternate login techniques.

Regularly update your devices

No matter how many times this has been said, we’ll continue to remind you that regular updates to your devices are one of the best ways to protect your information from attacks or security flaws. If you don’t have auto-updates enabled, check for updates frequently and pay attention to the news around security flaws for your devices.

Avoid public Wi-Fi networks

Public Wi-Fi networks can be convenient sources of the internet while you are out and about, but you must be wary of open networks. These networks do not generally encrypt traffic, meaning that anyone on the network can try to spy on your usage, even infect your device under the right circumstances. If you must use public Wi-Fi, do not transmit any sensitive data, including logins, credit card data, or passwords.

Unsubscribe from any online service you no longer use

From social networks to online shopping sites, dozens of services have access to the personal information you’ve given them. If they go under or are attacked, that information may be vulnerable to access from unscrupulous entities. Go through your list of websites and apps. If you haven’t used their services for more than a year, consider closing your account.

There isn’t a set it and forget option when it comes to protecting your information. You must be constantly aware of where you are putting your private information, who has access to it and how often you update your defenses. But you don’t have to do it alone. Consult your trusted IT professional who can advise you on services they trust and best practices when it comes to keeping your data private.

