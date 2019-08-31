Dayton Chamber awarded rural tourism, marketing grant

John Cassinelli, president of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, has announced that Travel Nevada and the Nevada State Department of Tourism have awarded the Chamber a $9,600 rural tourism marketing grant. The money will be used to develop a completely rebranded website that will be revealed the first week of October.

The Chamber will be working with White Peak (https://whitepeak.io/), a Reno-based team of digital marketing junkies. Headed by CEO Tim Woda, this data-driven digital marketing agency offers several services, including website development, SEO, social media management and site maintenance.

Brittnee Somers, vice president of events, is chairing the Web Development Committee for the Chamber. Somers, who headed the successful Oodles of Noodles Festival in June, said she is excited about the prospects the new website will bring.

“Not only will the membership directory be completely updated, visitors to the area will have a clearer sense of what Dayton and the surrounding areas offer in terms of recreation and adventure,” Somers said.

The new URL for the chamber will be http://www.daytonnvchamber.com.

While White Peak is making the changes, Internet traffic will be redirected from the old site to the new site with a “Coming Soon” message.

For more information on the DACC&VC and this project, contact executive director Helaine Morres at 775-246-7909 or daytonnvchamber@gmail.com.