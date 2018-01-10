Dayton site certified for commercial use by Northern Nevada Development Authority

A 133-acre industrial site in Dayton is the latest to be certified by Northern Nevada Development Authority.

The Lyon County property is located on the north side of US Highway 50 just east of Enterprise Way in Dayton, and is the first site to be made available through a Brownfields Coalition Assessment Cooperative Agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to NNDA, a Nevada Certified Site designation serves as a pre-qualification indicating that a property's title is clear, it possesses sufficient utilities and other infrastructure required for commercial use, is properly zoned and has adequate transportation access for distribution and logistics.

"For brownfields that have successfully completed the assessment process, EPA has granted NNDA permission to use some of its grant funds to cover the cost of reuse planning, which can help pay for certain elements of the certified site application," said Andrew Haskin, NNDA director of business development. "This will help to quickly build an inventory of needed and qualified industrial property."

The Carson City Board of Supervisors last week signed on to the same kind of brownfields grant with NNDA, a $600,000 grant to be shared with Douglas County.

This is NNDA's third certified site. The two others are a 46-acre site on Arrowhead Drive in Carson City, about half of which will be used by Reno Lumber, and a 98-acre site in Silver Springs.