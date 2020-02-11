Digital signs, video production business opens in Carson City

Raydiant’s new reseller partner for digital signage technology in Northern Nevada is Gary Jesch of WideWorld Video in Carson City, a company specializing in visual communications for businesses, according to a media release.

Businesses who own big-screen TVs placed in lobbies or customer areas can see a demo of Raydiant’s ScreenRay player device, plug it in to the back of their screen and check it out. It connects to the Raydiant server by WiFi or Ethernet and runs playlists of video, stills and music. Digital signage is also effective in “back-of-house” locations to keep employees informed about daily operations and compliance messages.

The feeds appear in customized sequences with graphic slides and videos promoting products, menus and special discounts, or in other types of playlists and presentations.

“It’s an opportunity for local businesses to help keep their customers current with the local happenings and emergency alerts. And we have other content options for customers using Raydiant’s device, including Instagram/Facebook/Twitter postings, YouTube videos, video conference calling and even licensed music backgrounds,” Jesch said in a media release.

Jesch’s visual communications studio enhances the Raydiant messaging capabilities with a suite of creative services, including onboarding, designing and producing custom screen content, and sourcing local and national news and information feeds.

He helps business owners with screen size and placement, once he evaluates their goals and needs. Whether customers are ready to run one or multiple displays, he delivers professional service, audio-visual consultations, installation and setup, training and suggestions for effective content management and marketing.