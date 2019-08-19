DLL Technologies ribbon-cutting in Carson City on Aug. 28

DLL Technologies invites the public to join in its ribbon-cutting ceremony within the Adams Hub building at 111 E. Proctor St., Carson City from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Next year will mark 15 years of business for DLL Technologies. In celebration, the company is kicking off the opening of its second location in the Northern Nevada area.

DLL is an IT managed service provider focused on providing high-level support and consulting for small to mid-sized companies, startups and individuals. By committing itself to seek efficient and innovative ways of support, DLL has been able to navigate the constantly evolving landscape of technology. This allows them to confidently make recommendations to their clients that will effectively grow their businesses.

As part of its community outreach efforts, DLL has partnered with the Yerington Library and the Boys and Girls Club. These projects are designed to teach local area teens on how to safely navigate the Internet and how to identify cybersecurity threats.