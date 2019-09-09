Dotty’s may be coming to Carson City Mall

A Dotty’s may be coming to Carson Mall.

The mall is the applicant on a special use permit to serve liquor on behalf of its tenant, Nevada Restaurant Services Inc., which operates Dotty’s casinos.

Dotty’s locations operate with a limited gaming license, allowing 15 or fewer slot machines, and are allowed in retail commercial.

According to the application, the bar will operate in a minimum of 3,674 square feet and a maximum of 5,717 square feet.

Dotty’s already has five casinos in Carson City in similar shopping center locations.

The notice of hearing has been posted for several items, including the mall’s SUP, for the Sept. 25 Planning Commission meeting.