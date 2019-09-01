Douglas County native Daniel Judd joins Allison MacKenzie Law Firm

On Aug. 12, Nevada native Daniel S. Judd joined Allison MacKenzie Law Firm as a new associate attorney. Judd will focus his practice on the areas of family law, divorce, guardianships and estate planning. He is a former law clerk for Allison MacKenzie and James T. Russell, district court judge of the First Judicial District Court in Carson City. Additionally, he served the community as a deputy sheriff in Carson City.

A Douglas High School graduate, Judd attended Western Nevada College before transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno where he obtained his bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and pre-law in 2013. Judd went on to serve as a youth counselor at China Springs Youth Camp where he advised troubled youth. In 2014, he was sworn in as a Carson City deputy sheriff. These experiences rejuvenated his desire to help people understand the legal process and their individual rights.

Pursuing his dream of becoming an attorney, Judd attended the University of Wyoming College of Law, and in 2017, he obtained his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. In 2018, he was admitted to the practice of law in Nevada.

“I am honored to join Allison MacKenzie Law Firm,” Judd said. “The firm has an affinity for family values and treats its legal team, staff and clients with the utmost respect. They are effectively able to balance compassion with great legal work for all clients.”

Judd said he is excited to embark on his legal career counseling clients and finding effective legal solutions.

He resides in Carson City with his wife and two dogs and enjoys the many outdoor activities that Northern Nevada has to offer, particularly hiking and fishing.