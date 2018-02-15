Drozdoff named to Comstock board of directors

Comstock Mining of Virginia City has named Leo Drozdoff to its board of directors.

Drozdoff, 52, is the former director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and has extensive experience in mining and environmental regulation.

Comstock Board Chairman Corrado De Gasperis said Drozdoff's knowledge of the Nevada mining industry and related issues is especially valuable to Comstock as the company moves forward to bring new technologies into the mining industry.

The company's most recent development is a gold and silver mine in the Virginia City/Gold Hill area.