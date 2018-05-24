Food wholesaler opening in Carson City

A food wholesaler for restaurants is opening a location in the strip mall at Carson Street and Fairview Drive.

Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice plans to open its 65th location in about 16,300 square feet of space next door to Office Depot.

The Portland, Ore., company sells food and equipment mainly to smaller restaurants with one or two locations as well as to churches.

"Anything you need to run a restaurant, you can shop us wall to wall," said Ryan Weedon, director of marketing.

That includes cooking utensils, cutlery, and food, both perishable and canned.

The business has had a Reno location on Kietzke Lane since 2009.

"It's an incredibly successful store for us," said Weedon. "Burning Man is an enormous couple of weeks for us."

The warehouse store will be open to the public, although its food items are sold only in bulk.

"Our smallest bag of potatoes is 25 pounds and our biggest seller is the 50 pound bag," said Weedon.

The stores also sell meat but, again, in large portions — a whole 14-pound brisket, an 18-pound ribeye steak, said Weedon.

The company has submitted a building permit now under review to make about $500,000 in tenant improvements in the Carson City space.

Cash & Carry has locations throughout the West, in California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

The company is opening a store in Sacramento in the next couple of weeks, and the Carson City location, Cash & Carry's second Nevada store, will follow that opening sometime later this year, said Weedon.