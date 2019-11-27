Fox Brew Pub wins Carson City Battle of the Bars Turkey Drive

Fox Brew Pub, 310 S. Carson St., won the Battle of the Bars Turkey Drive with 52 birds. Ed’s Doghouse, 3300 Airport Road, came in a close second with 46 birds. Crossroad’s Lounge, 300 E. Winnie Lane, and MJ’s Sports Bar, 3679 S. Carson, came in third and fourth place, respectfully.

The bars have been collecting turkeys since early November and Saturday night. Captain Mark Cyr, commanding officer of the Salvation Army, serving Carson City and Douglas County went out collecting the turkeys and congratulating the winners.

“This is the most turkeys we have seen from the Battle of the Bars competition in its six-year history,” Cyr said. “Our Friday Turkey Drop came out a little short and this helps make up for the birds we needed. We are still about $5,000 short on cash donations for the 450 food boxes we made, but I have faith God will provide.”

These campaigns are vital in the local Salvation Army’s efforts to serve the families in need of Carson City, Douglas County and the surrounding communities.

Donations can be made at the Salvation Army’s 911 E. Second St. location. Monetary donations can be made as well. For online donations, go to carsonturkeydrop.org.

The sixth annual Battle of the Bars Toy Drive starts now and will conclude on Dec. 14. Online donations for the toy drive can be made at carsontoydrop.org.

For more information about the turkey drop or Battle of the Bars, contact Christie Contreras at 775-887-9120, ext 2.