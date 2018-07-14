Full-service salon opening doors in Carson City

Simply Divine is opening its doors in Carson City and offering a range of pampering and beauty services.

The salon, billed as "a place for everyone," will be having an open house July 17-21 from noon to 5 p.m. each day. The event will culminate with a wine tasting event and Salon Shower from 6 to 8 p.m. on the final day.

At 101 Hot Springs Road, Suite 4D, the state-of-the-art salon offers a full regimen of spa services for hair, skin and nails.

It also features a boutique of purses, hats and shirts in addition to Nevada-made jewelry by Zen and sea shell creatures by her husband from the Gardnerville/Minden area.

Management said the salon's grand opening will take place in August.

Those in the Carson City, Reno, Gardnerville/Minden and Tahoe area are encouraged to book an appointment at any time and be among the first to experience its premium suite of services.

"Simply Divine will be bringing the most cutting edge beauty innovations to Carson City area residents who are interested in bringing out their most attractive selves," a press release said. "This full service salon will feature state of the art services. We are set to be a popular full service spa bringing high quality beauty services to residents."

In addition to hair cutting, coloring, and chemical services, staff will also lend their expertise with wigs and hair extensions.

"We are excited to bring this high energy and high quality salon, services and products to Carson City and surrounding areas," the salon said.

For information or to make an appointment, call 775-515-4148.

The salon is also recruiting team members. To inquire, contact Michael at 775-443-5447 or yoursimplydivine@gmail.com.