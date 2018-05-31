Gaming win up 7 percent in Carson

Nevada casinos reported $953.7 million in gaming win for the month of April, a 7.57 percent, $67.1 million increase over the same month of 2017.

According to Gaming Control Board Analyst Mike Lawton, that increase came despite the 17.7 percent $14 million decrease in Baccarat win.

Without Baccarat, statewide win would've been up more than 10 percent.

But that decrease was more than made up by the blackjack tables, which reported an 8 percent, $84.2 million increase along Roulette, which increased by 69 percent or $31 million.

Lawton said every major market in the state is in positive territory for both the fiscal and calendar years.

April also marked the 14th consecutive increase in slot play volume — a clear indicator the average gambler is returning to Nevada casinos.

Carson Valley, which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital, did nearly as well, increasing win by 7.1 percent to $9.21 million in April. That was driven by an 8 percent increase in slot win that represents a $652,000 increase. It was the area's 11th consecutive monthly increase.

For the fiscal year through April, Carson Valley casinos are up 7.1 percent.

South Shore casinos at Lake Tahoe had a solid month, reporting $14.9 million in winnings, a 12.6 percent increase. The driver there was slot win which was up 21.3 percent or $1.8 million over April 2017. South Shore is now up 2.9 percent for the fiscal year.

North Shore casinos at Lake Tahoe reported $1.6 million in total win, a 1.2 percent increase. But that reporting area was facing a difficult comparison since April last year was up 10.9 percent. But for the fiscal year, North Shore casinos are up 4.5 percent. Slot win was up 10.8 percent but that was offset by the 24.4 percent decrease in table games win. The reason behind that decrease was sports books which were down more than 88 percent because books lost $34,000 on basketball bets.

Washoe County reported a 1.9 percent increase in win to $65.4 million for the month. That was driven by a 3.5 percent increase in slot win.

For Washoe casinos, Lawton said that's the 12th consecutive increase.

Churchill County casinos reported a 3.6 percent increase, raking in $1.78 million in April. Slot play accounts for the vast majority of that — $1.7 million. But games helped out with a 31 percent increase at the three locations that offer table games. Games, collected $77,000 in winnings in the month.