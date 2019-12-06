Gather hosts fundraiser for Ron Wood center in Carson City

Gather with Santa Claus for a good cause.

Santa will be at Gather, the downtown Carson City restaurant, on Dec. 15 to take photos by TD Photography and to enjoy complimentary cookies by Dana Desserts. A full bar is available, too, but the kitchen will be closed.

All the proceeds go to the Ron Wood Family Resource Center.

Admission for adults is $5 and an unwrapped toy, children get in free.

The event is Dec. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gather, 402 N. Carson St.